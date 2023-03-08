Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 March 08, 2023

DongwonInd 48,800 DN 1,200
Hyosung 66,700 DN 700
LS 70,200 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES97400 DN2800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
GC Corp 122,500 DN 2,900
SamsungElec 60,300 DN 400
LotteChilsung 164,400 DN 1,300
POSCO Holdings 329,000 DN 6,000
LOTTE 29,900 DN 350
NHIS 9,140 DN 60
GS E&C 22,250 DN 350
DB INSURANCE 73,600 DN 800
GCH Corp 15,800 DN 140
SLCORP 27,350 UP 250
Yuhan 52,100 DN 1,200
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,500 DN 2,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,800 DN 900
Boryung 8,940 DN 140
POSCO CHEMICAL 263,000 UP 2,500
Shinsegae 209,500 DN 3,500
Nongshim 353,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 52,400 UP 500
S-1 54,300 DN 2,200
ZINUS 30,100 DN 650
Hanchem 203,000 DN 8,000
DWS 40,750 DN 1,200
KEPCO 17,710 DN 190
SamsungSecu 31,650 DN 550
KG DONGBU STL 9,060 DN 270
SKTelecom 46,700 DN 750
HyundaiElev 27,000 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 121,700 DN 1,700
KOREA AEROSPACE 44,350 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 3,160 DN 55
Hanwha 25,700 DN 250
SK hynix 86,800 DN 2,100
Youngpoong 610,000 DN 17,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,750 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,850 DN 450
(MORE)

Keywords
#stocks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!