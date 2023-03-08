POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,150 DN 350

CJ CheilJedang 319,000 DN 6,500

KT&G 86,000 DN 1,000

Doosan Enerbility 17,130 UP 290

Doosanfc 36,400 DN 350

KEPCO KPS 35,900 UP 2,500

LG Display 15,200 DN 20

LG H&H 641,000 DN 31,000

LGCHEM 715,000 DN 25,000

KEPCO E&C 68,500 UP 4,100

Kangwonland 19,080 DN 130

ShinhanGroup 36,600 DN 200

NAVER 202,500 DN 8,500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,600 DN 900

Kakao 59,100 DN 2,400

NCsoft 410,500 DN 9,500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,900 DN 400

LGELECTRONICS 117,500 UP 3,100

HANATOUR SERVICE 63,700 UP 200

COSMAX 81,100 DN 1,000

KIWOOM 98,700 DN 600

Celltrion 154,300 DN 1,100

TKG Huchems 19,790 DN 260

JB Financial Group 9,270 DN 110

DAEWOONG PHARM 113,400 DN 3,600

HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,000 DN 600

KIH 60,000 UP 100

GS 40,350 DN 400

LIG Nex1 73,000 DN 1,400

Fila Holdings 38,900 DN 750

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,700 DN 2,900

HANAFINANCIALGR 43,500 DN 300

HANWHA LIFE 2,650 DN 10

AMOREPACIFIC 135,700 DN 5,800

FOOSUNG 13,180 DN 300

SK Innovation 170,900 DN 5,900

POONGSAN 36,950 DN 500

KBFinancialGroup 50,600 DN 200

Hansae 17,380 DN 400

Youngone Corp 45,300 UP 2,250

(MORE)