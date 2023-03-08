KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,150 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 319,000 DN 6,500
KT&G 86,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Enerbility 17,130 UP 290
Doosanfc 36,400 DN 350
KEPCO KPS 35,900 UP 2,500
LG Display 15,200 DN 20
LG H&H 641,000 DN 31,000
LGCHEM 715,000 DN 25,000
KEPCO E&C 68,500 UP 4,100
Kangwonland 19,080 DN 130
ShinhanGroup 36,600 DN 200
NAVER 202,500 DN 8,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,600 DN 900
Kakao 59,100 DN 2,400
NCsoft 410,500 DN 9,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,900 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 117,500 UP 3,100
HANATOUR SERVICE 63,700 UP 200
COSMAX 81,100 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 98,700 DN 600
Celltrion 154,300 DN 1,100
TKG Huchems 19,790 DN 260
JB Financial Group 9,270 DN 110
DAEWOONG PHARM 113,400 DN 3,600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,000 DN 600
KIH 60,000 UP 100
GS 40,350 DN 400
LIG Nex1 73,000 DN 1,400
Fila Holdings 38,900 DN 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,700 DN 2,900
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,500 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,650 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 135,700 DN 5,800
FOOSUNG 13,180 DN 300
SK Innovation 170,900 DN 5,900
POONGSAN 36,950 DN 500
KBFinancialGroup 50,600 DN 200
Hansae 17,380 DN 400
Youngone Corp 45,300 UP 2,250
