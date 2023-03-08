Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 March 08, 2023

CSWIND 74,500 DN 1,800
GKL 19,200 DN 140
KOLON IND 44,050 DN 1,650
HanmiPharm 262,000 DN 4,000
SD Biosensor 22,250 DN 600
Meritz Financial 41,800 DN 300
BNK Financial Group 6,550 DN 40
emart 115,000 DN 400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY365 50 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 40,000 DN 1,300
PIAM 35,300 DN 450
HANJINKAL 46,300 UP 1,350
CHONGKUNDANG 81,300 DN 400
DoubleUGames 44,900 DN 50
HL MANDO 48,250 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 777,000 DN 17,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,600 UP 2,300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,240 DN 310
Netmarble 58,800 DN 1,200
KRAFTON 167,400 DN 1,800
HD HYUNDAI 57,700 DN 1,000
ORION 129,000 UP 3,900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,900 DN 1,250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,430 DN 330
BGF Retail 183,900 UP 1,900
SKCHEM 80,400 DN 4,500
HDC-OP 11,080 DN 110
HYOSUNG TNC 434,000 DN 14,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 424,500 DN 13,500
HANILCMT 11,550 DN 290
SKBS 70,200 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 DN 130
KakaoBank 25,000 DN 1,200
HYBE 177,200 DN 11,300
SK ie technology 66,900 DN 2,500
LG Energy Solution 562,000 DN 4,000
DL E&C 32,700 DN 350
kakaopay 59,900 DN 2,100
K Car 11,920 DN 250
SKSQUARE 40,750 DN 950
