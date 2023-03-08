Minister requests Britain's role in persuading N. Korea to give up nukes, missiles
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification minister on Wednesday asked for Britain's role in persuading North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programs, and return to talks, citing London's diplomatic ties with Pyongyang, his office said.
Kwon Young-se delivered the message as he met with British Ambassador to North Korea David Ellis and its top envoy to South Korea Colin Crooks for discussions on inter-Korean affairs and security issues on the Korean Peninsula, according to the unification ministry.
Kwon asked the British government to play a role in persuading the North to give up the development of nuclear weapons and missile programs, and return to the dialogue table, it said.
Britain established its diplomatic relations with the North in 2000 and opened its embassy in Pyongyang the following year. Currently, the British Embassy in the North is closed due to COVID-19-related restrictions put in place by the North.
The two envoys voiced hope for the early resumption of operations in the British embassy, and vowed cooperation with the international community to resolve the North's nuclear and missile problems, the ministry said.
