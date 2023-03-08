2 firms fined for naked short selling
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- Two financial firms operating in South Korea were slapped with fines Wednesday for violating short selling rules, the financial regulator said.
The Securities & Futures Commission under the Financial Services Commission (FSC) decided to levy a fine of 2.1 billion won (US$1.6 million) on a financial firm and 3.8 billion won on another firm for illegally shorting stocks on the Seoul bourse.
The identities of the two firms were withheld by the FSC.
It was the first punishment since a tougher law on naked short selling went into effect in April 2021.
Naked short selling, which refers to conducting short selling without actually borrowing the stocks first, is banned in South Korea.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
U.S. supports Yoon's vision for S. Korea-Japan relations: State Dept.
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
N. Korea set to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills, Kim Yo-jong says
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's first child is son: Seoul's spy agency
-
Yoon calls for bold measures to address low birth rate
-
'Troubling' signs of activity at N. Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site: IAEA chief
-
(3rd LD) Biden, Yoon to hold bilateral summit in Washington next month: White House