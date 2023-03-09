March 10



1864 -- Choi Je-u, founder of "Donghak" (eastern learning), a movement of farmers against the feudal system and corrupt bureaucrats in the Joseon Dynasty, is executed in Daegu. He was charged with deceiving the public with false religious theories.

The movement started in South Jeolla Province as the rural economy deteriorated from heavy taxes and the Japanese's removal of large amounts of rice from the country.

Donghak opposed the new wave of Christianity from the West and promoted Korea's indigenous theories, such as "Pungsu," divination based on topography, and "Innaecheon," a belief that an individual is equal to heaven.



1937 -- Around 20,000 Koreans are forced to relocate to northeastern China by Japan, which colonized the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.



1938 -- An Chang-ho, an activist who fought to help Korea regain independence from Japanese colonial rule, dies at the age of 60. He was one of the founders of Korea's provisional government and was a statesman, educator and freedom fighter all his life.



1959 -- South Korean labor unions celebrate Labor Day for the first time in the country. It was later moved to May 1.



1962 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Colombia.



1990 -- Boxer Lee Yul-woo wins World Boxing Association flyweight title



2016 -- North Korea announces that it will nullify all cross-border agreements on economic cooperation and liquidate South Korean assets in the country in response to Seoul's latest sanctions.



2017 -- The Constitutional Court upholds the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, removing her from office after a 92-day leadership crisis and triggering a presidential election in the subsequent weeks.

2021 -- The foreign ministry says South Korea has agreed to raise its payment for U.S. troops stationed in the nation by 13.9 percent in 2021 from 2019 in a six-year deal with the United States that cleared the way for the countries to cement their alliance.



2022 -- Main opposition People Power Party's candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is officially announced as the winner of a vote to elect South Korea's next president, beating ruling Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung by a lazor-thin margin.

