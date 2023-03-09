Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 09, 2023

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/09 Rain 10

Incheon 11/07 Cloudy 0

Suwon 15/08 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 20/11 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 20/10 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 15/07 Rain 20

Gangneung 16/09 Rain 20

Jeonju 20/11 Rain 0

Gwangju 23/11 Rain 0

Jeju 20/13 Sunny 60

Daegu 23/10 Sunny 60

Busan 19/14 Rain 60

