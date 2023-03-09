NewJeans songs surpass 1 bln streams on Spotify
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie NewJeans' songs have exceeded more than 1 billion combined streams on Spotify, its management agency said Thursday.
The girl group recorded 107,788,873 streams on the global music streaming service as of Tuesday with six songs that it has released since its debut in August, ADOR said.
According to the agency, the quintet's latest songs collected streams faster than the previous ones.
For instance, the agency said, it took 186 days for "Hype Boy," one of the group's debut singles, to reach 200 million streams but only 68 days for "Ditto," released in December.
The group is expected to have all of its songs streamed more than 100 million times as "Hurt," a track off the band's debut album "New Jeans," is on course to hit the milestone soon.
