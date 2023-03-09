Seoul stocks open higher amid rate hike woes
SEOUL, March, 9 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Thursday amid woes over faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 7.79 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,439.7 in the first 16 minutes of trading.
After his hawkish stance a day before, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday (U.S. time) that no decision has been made on the pace of the Fed's rate hikes.
U.S. stocks wavered, with Wall Street's three main stock indexes closing mixed, as traders tried to assess Powell's comments.
In Seoul, most large cap stocks were trading higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.66 percent, and smaller rival SK hynix added 0.12 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor was up 1.77 percent, portal operator Naver gained 0.74 percent, and instant messenger app Kakao was up 1.86 percent.
Battery makers were off to a weak start. Leading battery maker LG energy Solutions declined 0.71 percent, rival Samsung SDI dipped 1.59 percent, and SK Innovation, the parent company of battery maker SK On, was down 0.35 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,315.7 won against the greenback, up 5.7 won from the previous session's close.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
(News Focus) S. Korea faces growing woes over economic slowdown
-
Yoon calls for bold measures to address low birth rate
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test amid continued missile testing: U.S. report
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
-
(2nd LD) 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang