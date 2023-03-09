Banks' household loans shrink for 2nd straight month in Feb. amid high borrowing costs
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Household loans extended by banks in South Korea continued to shrink for the second straight month in February amid high borrowing costs caused by the central bank's monetary tightening to fight inflation, data showed Thursday.
Banks' outstanding household loans stood at 1,050.7 trillion won (US$797.8 billion) as of end-February, down 2.7 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
This marked the second straight month of an on-month shrinkage following a 4.7 trillion-won contraction in January, the sharpest monthly decline since relevant data started to be compiled in January 2004.
Borrowing costs remain high in line with the BOK's aggressive monetary tightening aimed at bringing inflation under control. The central bank has hiked its policy rate by a combined 3 percentage points since August 2021.
Last year, outstanding household loans slipped for the first time in 18 years.
In February, banks' home-backed loans shrank 300 billion won on-month to 798.6 trillion won, while unsecured and other types of loans declined 2.4 trillion won over the same period to 250.8 trillion won.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(2nd LD) (News Focus) U.S. Chips Act raises biz uncertainty for Samsung, SK hynix
-
Opposition leader attends court hearing over alleged election law violations
-
Yoon calls for bold measures to address low birth rate
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test amid continued missile testing: U.S. report
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(2nd LD) 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang
-
(LEAD) 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang