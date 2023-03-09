(WBC) S. Korea manager trying to get out of players' way before opening game
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, March 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea manager Lee Kang-chul has never been a rah-rah type of leader, and he wasn't about to change his style ahead of his international debut at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) here Thursday.
South Korea was set to take on Australia to open Pool B play just past noon at Tokyo Dome. In his pregame press conference, Lee said he didn't want to get in his players' way.
"I am not the type to hold meetings before a big game. I haven't called any meeting since we got here," Lee said. "Coaches have done their part to get the players ready. If I say anything at this point, it will get stuck in players' heads, and I am just not that kind of manager. I am hoping the players will take care of business on their own."
Lee had been a pitching coach at earlier international competitions but this WBC is his first tournament as manager.
"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time, and the game day is finally here," Lee said. "I am relaxed. Honestly, I hope the game will start right about now."
Lee said he was counting on his starting pitcher, Ko Young-pyo, to go as deep as he can within the 65-pitch limit in the first round.
"The early innings will be crucial," Lee said. "If he can hold his ground for about three innings, then we can get the bullpen going from there."
That bullpen, however, will not feature closer Go Woo-suk in this game. He has been dealing with neck stiffness since Monday, when his outing in an exhibition game against the Orix Buffaloes was cut short after 12 pitches. Though further tests showed no structural damage, Lee said the right-hander would not be available Thursday.
"He's getting better every day," the manager said. "We'll keep tabs on him on a daily basis."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
(News Focus) S. Korea faces growing woes over economic slowdown
-
Yoon calls for bold measures to address low birth rate
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test amid continued missile testing: U.S. report
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(2nd LD) 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang
-
(LEAD) 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang