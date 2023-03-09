Yoon to meet with new ruling party leaders next week
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to meet with the new leaders of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) at his office next week, officials said Thursday.
Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, who was elected party chairman at a national convention on Wednesday, will be invited along with other members of the new leadership for discussions expected to focus on how to push the president's agenda forward and win next year's general elections.
"We'll be looking to invite Chairman Kim and the rest of the People Power Party leadership to the presidential office early next week for a meal," a senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.
The others, such as the party secretary-general, chief policymaker and spokespeople, will be decided once they are appointed.
Another senior official told Yonhap the president likely expects the party to play a central role in state administration, including in pushing reforms in his priority areas of labor, education and pensions.
With the new leadership in place, regular meetings involving senior officials from the party, government and presidential office are expected to resume, possibly as early as next week.
Also under consideration is establishing regular meetings between Yoon and Kim.
