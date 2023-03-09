BTS' RM is featured artist on new song from Se So Neon leader

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstar RM participated in "Smoke Sprite," a new solo single from indie rock duo Se So Neon's leader So!YoOn!, as the featured artist, the band's agency said Thursday.

Magic Strawberry Sound also unveiled a teaser image for the song's music video in which RM, leader of the K-pop septet BTS, and So!YoON! stand back-to-back.

"Smoke Sprite" is the main track of her second individual full-length album, "Episode 1: Love," set to drop Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The rapper also took part in composing the song and writing its lyrics with So!YoON!.

