BTS' RM is featured artist on new song from Se So Neon leader

All News 10:17 March 09, 2023

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstar RM participated in "Smoke Sprite," a new solo single from indie rock duo Se So Neon's leader So!YoOn!, as the featured artist, the band's agency said Thursday.

Magic Strawberry Sound also unveiled a teaser image for the song's music video in which RM, leader of the K-pop septet BTS, and So!YoON! stand back-to-back.

"Smoke Sprite" is the main track of her second individual full-length album, "Episode 1: Love," set to drop Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The rapper also took part in composing the song and writing its lyrics with So!YoON!.

Leader RM of K-pop supergroup BTS and So!YoOn! of indie rock band Se So Neon are seen in a teaser image for "Smoke Sprite," the main track of the latter's upcoming new solo album, provided by Magic Strawberry Sound. RM participated in the song as the featured artist. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

