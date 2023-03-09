LGES to showcase its battery-equipped Ford, Lucid EVs at Seoul battery show

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Thursday it will showcase electric vehicles made by Ford Motor Co. and Lucid Air that use its batteries at an upcoming battery show next week, among other exhibits on its new battery service businesses.

Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover SUV, a popular Ford EV model in North America and Europe, and Lucid Air, the premium sedan manufactured by the American luxury EV maker, will be displayed at InterBattery 2023, the world's second-largest battery maker said in a release.

InterBattery 2023 is set to take place at the Convention and Exhibition Center in southern Seoul from March 15-17.

LGES said earlier it is ramping up the production at its Poland factory to increase the supply to Ford by more than twofold amid the popularity of Mustang Mach-E.

Both Mustang Mach-E and Lucid Air are not sold in South Korea.

LGES said it will introduce its battery swapping station, developed by its in-house company, KooRoo, as part of ongoing efforts to advance into the battery-as-a-service business.

Battery swap service is an emerging business model for battery manufacturers given the demand expected to grow for a subscription- or lease-based battery management service globally.



This rendered image provided by LG Energy Solution Ltd. on March 9, 2023, shows its exhibition booth to be set up at InterBattery 2023 from March 15-17. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)