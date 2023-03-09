Hapcheon wildfire under control after 20 hours

HAPCHEON, South Korea, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The wildfire in the southeastern county of Hapcheon was brought under control Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire started on a hill in the county, 246 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, and quickly spread to nearby villages due to strong winds, the Korea Forest Service said.

The main body of the fire was contained at around 10 a.m. Thursday, after damaging 163 hectares of forest area, equivalent to the size of 228 football fields.



A wildfire burns in Hapcheon, 246 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

No casualties or property damage have been reported.

A total of 214 people from two villages were evacuated Wednesday and returned home Thursday morning.

Over the course of two days, 2,970 personnel and 152 pieces of equipment, including firetrucks, were deployed to extinguish the wildfire. Officials said 10 helicopters and 830 personnel will remain on standby.

The authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire as soon as all remaining flames are extinguished.

