No. of corporate M&As in S. Korea down 7.7 pct in 2022
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Mergers and acquisitions by South Korean firms decreased 7.7 percent in 2022 from a year earlier amid economic uncertainties, data showed Thursday.
The number of mergers came to 1,027 cases last year, down from 1,113 cases tallied in 2021, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC). They were valued at 325.5 trillion won (US$245.9 billion), down 6.7 percent over the period.
It marked the first time since 2016 for the number of M&As to decrease on-year. The figure, meanwhile, still hovered above 1,000 for the second consecutive year.
M&A projects led by South Korean firms took up 876 cases, or 58 trillion won. Of them, 263 cases were carried out by conglomerates.
The number of M&A deals involving foreign companies came to 151 cases in 2022, slightly down from 159 cases tallied a year earlier. The combined value of such deals came to 267.5 trillion won, the data also showed.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
(News Focus) S. Korea faces growing woes over economic slowdown
-
Yoon calls for bold measures to address low birth rate
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test amid continued missile testing: U.S. report
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(2nd LD) 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang
-
(LEAD) 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang