Seoul stocks down late Thurs. morning amid renewed rate hike fears
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks shed earlier gains and traded lower late Thursday morning amid fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will accelerate its pace of rate increases.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stocks Price Index (KOSPI) had inched down 5.29 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,426.62 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI opened higher but soon fell into negative territory as foreign investors sold off equities.
Investors are trying to assess the latest comments from the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the central bank's policy direction.
Powell on Wednesday (U.S. local time) said that no decisions have been made on the pace of the Fed's rate hikes after delivering a hawkish stance on future monetary tightening a day earlier.
Large cap shares in Seoul were trading mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched down 0.17 percent, and smaller rival SK hynix dipped 1.15 percent.
Among gainers, Hyundai Motor added 1.6 percent, bio firm Celltrion advanced 1.56 percent, and car parts maker Hyundai Mobis climbed 2.55 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,320.9 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.5 won from the previous session's close.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
-
(News Focus) S. Korea faces growing woes over economic slowdown
-
Yoon calls for bold measures to address low birth rate
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test amid continued missile testing: U.S. report
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(2nd LD) 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang
-
(LEAD) 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang