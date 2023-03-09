WeGO chief to promote smart, sustainable city vision at int'l forum in Geneva
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization (WeGO) announced Thursday its leader will attend a U.N.-sponsored global forum on information society in Switzerland next week and introduce its recently established award and vision for smart, inclusive and sustainable development of cities.
Park Jung-sook, secretary-general of the Seoul-based international association of municipal governments, institutions and businesses, will participate in the World Summit on the Information Society Forum (WSIS) scheduled to be held in Geneva from Monday to Friday.
The WSIS is organized and sponsored by U.N. organizations, including the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and UNESCO.
Park will co-moderate a high-level session Monday where mayors and other leaders will present best practices and challenges of digital solutions for climate change adaptation and energy transition.
During the session, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon will deliver an online speech to introduce the city's innovative digital services.
Park will also attend a subsequent high-level dialogue program where she will call for global efforts to bridge the digital divide between cities worldwide.
She will introduce the Seoul Smart City Prize, established by the Seoul government and WeGO this month to honor innovative models and solutions for inclusive smart cities. The award ceremony will be held in September in Seoul.
Aside from the forum, Park plans to hold talks with ITU delegates and sign a memorandum of understanding with Geneva Cities Hub, a Geneva-based network of international cities and institutions, WeGO said.
WeGO, which was established in September 2010 at the initiative of the Seoul metropolitan government, currently has 215 members around the world.
(END)
