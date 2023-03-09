N. Korea unveils stamp designs featuring last month's military parade
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Thursday unveiled the designs of new stamps to commemorate its military parade held last month, including one featuring a white horse apparently belonging to leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Ju-ae.
The stamp designs uploaded on the website of the North's Stamp Corp. show photos of the North displaying long-range ballistic missiles and its troops marching across Kim Il Sung Plaza during the military parade on Feb. 8. The stamps will be issued March 20.
Of the eight stamps, one design displays a white horse, which state media said is favored the most by the leader's "beloved" child Ju-ae. The white horse is symbolic of the "Paektu bloodline" of Kim's royal family.
The North appears to be using Kim Ju-ae, believed to be some 10 years old, in a propaganda campaign for the regime with the recent publication of stamps and a photo album featuring her.
Observers said it is too early to judge if she has been anointed as Kim Jong-un's successor, adding that the country seems to be displaying her legitimacy as a descendant of the "Paektu bloodline" of the Kim dynasty.
