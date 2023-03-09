KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,700 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,000 UP 500
Daewoong 16,760 UP 30
Boryung 8,870 DN 70
Shinsegae 207,500 DN 2,000
KAL 23,550 DN 250
LG Corp. 80,600 DN 1,800
SSANGYONGCNE 5,570 UP 10
Nongshim 351,000 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 755,000 DN 12,000
Daesang 20,100 UP 380
SKNetworks 4,400 UP 20
ORION Holdings 15,660 UP 400
KCC 240,500 UP 3,000
SKBP 62,900 UP 200
AmoreG 39,150 UP 50
HyundaiMtr 176,300 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
Hyosung 66,500 DN 200
POSCO Holdings 322,500 DN 6,500
DB INSURANCE 75,500 UP 1,900
SLCORP 28,100 UP 750
Yuhan 52,300 UP 200
SamsungElec 60,100 DN 200
LOTTE 30,100 UP 200
NHIS 9,120 DN 20
SGBC 54,500 UP 2,100
LotteChilsung 165,100 UP 700
GCH Corp 16,000 UP 200
LS 70,100 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES96500 DN900
GC Corp 123,000 UP 500
GS E&C 22,400 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 732,000 DN 22,000
KPIC 167,600 DN 600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,840 UP 10
SKC 104,800 DN 3,800
MERITZ SECU 6,890 UP 270
GS Retail 29,100 UP 400
Ottogi 444,000 UP 1,000
