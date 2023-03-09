SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HYUNDAI STEEL 34,700 DN 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,000 UP 500

Daewoong 16,760 UP 30

Boryung 8,870 DN 70

Shinsegae 207,500 DN 2,000

KAL 23,550 DN 250

LG Corp. 80,600 DN 1,800

SSANGYONGCNE 5,570 UP 10

Nongshim 351,000 DN 2,500

TaekwangInd 755,000 DN 12,000

Daesang 20,100 UP 380

SKNetworks 4,400 UP 20

ORION Holdings 15,660 UP 400

KCC 240,500 UP 3,000

SKBP 62,900 UP 200

AmoreG 39,150 UP 50

HyundaiMtr 176,300 UP 1,400

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

Hyosung 66,500 DN 200

POSCO Holdings 322,500 DN 6,500

DB INSURANCE 75,500 UP 1,900

SLCORP 28,100 UP 750

Yuhan 52,300 UP 200

SamsungElec 60,100 DN 200

LOTTE 30,100 UP 200

NHIS 9,120 DN 20

SGBC 54,500 UP 2,100

LotteChilsung 165,100 UP 700

GCH Corp 16,000 UP 200

LS 70,100 DN 100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES96500 DN900

GC Corp 123,000 UP 500

GS E&C 22,400 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 732,000 DN 22,000

KPIC 167,600 DN 600

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,840 UP 10

SKC 104,800 DN 3,800

MERITZ SECU 6,890 UP 270

GS Retail 29,100 UP 400

Ottogi 444,000 UP 1,000

