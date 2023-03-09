KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongwonInd 48,550 DN 250
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,380 UP 210
DB HiTek 50,200 DN 2,800
KIA CORP. 78,100 DN 800
CJ 94,200 UP 1,000
LX INT 30,700 DN 800
DongkukStlMill 13,190 DN 80
SK hynix 85,600 DN 1,200
Youngpoong 604,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,350 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,800 UP 950
SamsungF&MIns 213,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,350 DN 250
Kogas 27,450 0
TaihanElecWire 1,477 DN 7
Hyundai M&F INS 34,700 UP 750
Hanwha 25,600 DN 100
Hanmi Science 38,000 UP 3,600
KEPCO E&C 72,700 UP 4,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 252,000 DN 11,000
HITEJINRO 22,850 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 80,800 DN 200
DOOSAN 107,200 UP 2,600
DL 55,700 DN 300
HtlShilla 76,900 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 152,700 UP 700
Hanssem 54,000 UP 400
F&F 142,800 UP 800
KSOE 76,800 DN 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
MS IND 20,100 DN 50
OCI 97,600 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 51,500 UP 400
KorZinc 544,000 DN 10,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,110 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 67,200 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 44,650 DN 300
S-Oil 81,000 DN 100
LG Innotek 272,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,800 DN 300
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
(2nd LD) (News Focus) U.S. Chips Act raises biz uncertainty for Samsung, SK hynix
Yoon calls for bold measures to address low birth rate
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test amid continued missile testing: U.S. report
(2nd LD) 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang
Minister requests Britain's role in persuading N. Korea to give up nukes, missiles