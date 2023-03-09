KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HMM 20,600 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 56,700 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 158,400 UP 2,400
Mobis 220,000 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 97,200 UP 900
S-1 54,700 UP 400
ZINUS 29,850 DN 250
Hanchem 201,500 DN 1,500
DWS 39,400 DN 1,350
KEPCO 17,590 DN 120
SamsungSecu 31,650 0
KG DONGBU STL 8,960 DN 100
SKTelecom 47,500 UP 800
HyundaiElev 27,150 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDS 120,900 DN 800
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,800 DN 550
KUMHOTIRE 3,240 UP 80
Hanon Systems 9,100 DN 120
SK 174,300 DN 3,600
ShinpoongPharm 19,420 DN 10
Handsome 26,250 UP 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 64,300 DN 3,000
Asiana Airlines 13,770 UP 60
COWAY 50,600 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,200 DN 100
IBK 10,000 DN 20
DONGSUH 19,610 UP 250
SamsungEng 28,650 UP 1,550
SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 6,170 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 19,800 UP 30
LOTTE CONF 119,100 UP 1,200
KT 30,650 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL22300 UP50
LOTTE TOUR 13,130 UP 480
LG Uplus 11,100 UP 60
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,600 UP 200
KT&G 85,900 DN 100
Doosan Enerbility 18,140 UP 1,010
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
(2nd LD) (News Focus) U.S. Chips Act raises biz uncertainty for Samsung, SK hynix
Yoon calls for bold measures to address low birth rate
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test amid continued missile testing: U.S. report
(2nd LD) 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang
Minister requests Britain's role in persuading N. Korea to give up nukes, missiles