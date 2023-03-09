KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosanfc 36,300 DN 100
LG Display 15,240 UP 40
Kangwonland 19,190 UP 110
NAVER 202,000 DN 500
Kakao 59,000 DN 100
NCsoft 405,000 DN 5,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 63,300 DN 400
COSMAX 82,100 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 98,100 DN 600
DSME 22,250 DN 50
HDSINFRA 8,260 DN 90
DWEC 4,375 UP 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,100 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 320,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 36,750 UP 850
LG H&H 618,000 DN 23,000
LGCHEM 710,000 DN 5,000
ShinhanGroup 36,400 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,700 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,400 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 117,000 DN 500
Celltrion 157,200 UP 2,900
TKG Huchems 20,100 UP 310
JB Financial Group 9,660 UP 390
DAEWOONG PHARM 114,400 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,300 UP 300
KIH 60,400 UP 400
GS 40,200 DN 150
LIG Nex1 72,700 DN 300
Fila Holdings 39,050 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,800 DN 1,900
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,800 DN 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,815 UP 165
AMOREPACIFIC 133,700 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 12,630 DN 550
GKL 19,810 UP 610
KOLON IND 43,650 DN 400
SK Innovation 164,900 DN 6,000
BNK Financial Group 6,630 UP 80
CSWIND 74,300 DN 200
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
(2nd LD) (News Focus) U.S. Chips Act raises biz uncertainty for Samsung, SK hynix
Yoon calls for bold measures to address low birth rate
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test amid continued missile testing: U.S. report
(2nd LD) 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang
Minister requests Britain's role in persuading N. Korea to give up nukes, missiles