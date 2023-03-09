KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 50,700 UP 100
emart 115,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 37,900 UP 950
Hansae 17,700 UP 320
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY370 50 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 40,600 UP 600
HanmiPharm 269,500 UP 7,500
Youngone Corp 47,450 UP 2,150
SD Biosensor 21,800 DN 450
Meritz Financial 43,150 UP 1,350
PIAM 35,250 DN 50
HANJINKAL 47,200 UP 900
CHONGKUNDANG 81,300 0
DoubleUGames 44,850 DN 50
HL MANDO 48,550 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 771,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,600 DN 1,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,460 UP 220
Netmarble 57,700 DN 1,100
KRAFTON 166,000 DN 1,400
HD HYUNDAI 57,400 DN 300
ORION 126,200 DN 2,800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,100 UP 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,410 DN 20
BGF Retail 181,900 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 78,900 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 12,050 UP 970
HYOSUNG TNC 433,000 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 428,500 UP 4,000
HANILCMT 11,590 UP 40
SKBS 72,300 UP 2,100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,580 DN 70
K Car 12,130 UP 210
SK ie technology 63,500 DN 3,400
KakaoBank 24,700 DN 300
HYBE 176,500 DN 700
LG Energy Solution 549,000 DN 13,000
DL E&C 33,350 UP 650
kakaopay 60,600 UP 700
SKSQUARE 39,900 DN 850
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(2nd LD) (News Focus) U.S. Chips Act raises biz uncertainty for Samsung, SK hynix
-
Yoon calls for bold measures to address low birth rate
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test amid continued missile testing: U.S. report
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(2nd LD) 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang
-
Minister requests Britain's role in persuading N. Korea to give up nukes, missiles