Suspended prison term upheld for ex-vice justice minister for assaulting cab driver

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court on Thursday upheld a suspended prison term for former Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu for assaulting a taxi driver and attempting to destroy evidence.

The Seoul High Court sentenced Lee to a six-month prison term, suspended for two years, for using violence on a cab driver in November 2020, sticking to a lower court's ruling.

Lee allegedly grabbed the driver by the collar and used violence under the influence of alcohol when the driver tried to wake him up after arriving at his home.

He was additionally charged with giving the driver 10 million won (US$7,572) right after the incident and asking for the deletion of footage from the taxi's black box.

Lee resigned as vice justice minister in May 2021, about six months after his appointment, as the case made headlines.

Speaking to reporters right after the ruling, Lee said he will consult his lawyers to appeal the suspended term.



In this file photo, former Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu attends a court hearing in Seoul on July 6, 2022. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)