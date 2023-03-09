Yoon to visit Japan next week for summit with Kishida

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit Japan next week for a summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the presidential office said Thursday.

Yoon's trip from March 16-17 comes at the invitation of the Japanese government, it said in a press release.

The visit will come after South Korea on Monday announced its decision to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on its own without the involvement of Japanese businesses.



In this file photo, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for a photo prior to their talks in New York on Sept. 21, 2022, as they meet on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. (Yonhap)

