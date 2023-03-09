PM pledges customized support for people with disabilities
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday pledged the government will provide customized support for people with disabilities, in a bid to help promote their well-being in every aspect of life.
"The policy for disabled people is the core of the welfare of the vulnerable people in the Yoon Suk Yeol government," Han told a meeting on policies for disabled people.
Han said the government "will push for policies with the goal of 'equal life of disabled people throughout customized support.'"
From next month, the government will introduce a caregiving service for disabled people in case of a short-term absence of their primary caregivers, Han said.
In the first-half of next year, the government will set up a 24-hour care system to assist people struggling with serious and persistent disabilities, Han said.
To improve their mobility rights, the government will introduce more low-floor buses and taxi services for disabled people, Han said.
As of 2021, the number of disabled people was at 2.65 million, accounting for about five percent of the total population, Han said.
