S. Korean, Polish foreign ministers hold talks on boosting cooperation next week
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Poland plan to hold talks here next week on ways to step up bilateral cooperation and other pending issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will also discuss the current geopolitical situation during the meeting with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau next Tuesday, according to the ministry. Rau is set to visit Seoul from March 13-15.
"Minister Park will exchange views on a wide range of issues of mutual concern, including their bilateral ties, practical cooperation, cooperation in the international stage and the political situation in the region," the ministry's spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told reporters.
"We expect the meeting to provide an opportunity to further strengthen the two country's strategic partnership established in 2013," he added.
Poland has been boosting its defense partnership with Seoul and intensifying arms procurement efforts amid concerns over security instability in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
