S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 9, 2023
All News 16:35 March 09, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.692 3.696 -0.4
2-year TB 3.940 3.915 +2.5
3-year TB 3.858 3.855 +0.3
10-year TB 3.739 3.720 +1.9
2-year MSB 3.907 3.906 +0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 4.540 4.534 +0.6
91-day CD 3.610 3.610 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(2nd LD) (News Focus) U.S. Chips Act raises biz uncertainty for Samsung, SK hynix
-
Yoon calls for bold measures to address low birth rate
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test amid continued missile testing: U.S. report
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(WBC) Sidearm pitcher Ko Young-pyo to start vs. Australia in 1st game