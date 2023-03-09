Police investigating death of DP chairman's former aide during governorship
SEONGNAM, South Korea, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Police launched an investigation Thursday into the apparent suicide of former chief of staff of Rep. Lee Jae-myung, head of the main opposition Democratic Party, investigators said.
Lee's former aide, surnamed Jeon, was reportedly found dead at his home in Seongnam, south of Seoul, by his family, at around 8: 50 p.m., according to officials.
Authorities believe Jeon, who served as Lee's chief of staff during his term as the governor of Gyeonggi Province, died by suicide.
Besides as Lee's top aide, Jeon had also served as a senior manager of Gyeonggi Housing & Urban Development Corp.
