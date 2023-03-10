Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- This year's economic growth to fall 1.4 percentage points; impacts of high interest rates to get stronger (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Shuttle diplomacy between S. Korean, Japanese leaders to resume after 12 years (Kookmin Daily)
-- Consultations under way on Kishida's S. Korea visit in 2nd half; shuttle diplomacy to be restored after Yoon's trip to Japan (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon to visit Japan on March 16-17 for summit with Kishida (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Evolution of extended deterrence: S. Korea, U.S., Japan strengthen coalition (Segye Times)
-- Lee Jae-myung's ex-chief of staff found dead at his home (Chosun Ilbo)
-- This winter sees worst climate breakdown with temperature gap between days in Jan. coming to 20 degrees (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon to visit Japan on March 16 for summit talks with Kishida (Hankyoreh)
-- Witness stand that brings back pain of young sex crime victims (Hankook Ilbo)
-- EU version of inflation law about to bring storm to car, battery industries (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Boomerang effect of anti-renovation, anti-market: taxis brought to halt (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon and Kishida to meet for summit in Tokyo next week (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon lures foreign-invested firms as Saudi project kicks off in Ulsan (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul seeks new leap forward with Han River development plans (Korea Times)
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
Yoon calls for bold measures to address low birth rate
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military
-
Navy to reduce seaborne duty requirement to attract new recruits
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test amid continued missile testing: U.S. report
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation