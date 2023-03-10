SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 10.



Korean-language dailies

-- This year's economic growth to fall 1.4 percentage points; impacts of high interest rates to get stronger (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Shuttle diplomacy between S. Korean, Japanese leaders to resume after 12 years (Kookmin Daily)

-- Consultations under way on Kishida's S. Korea visit in 2nd half; shuttle diplomacy to be restored after Yoon's trip to Japan (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon to visit Japan on March 16-17 for summit with Kishida (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Evolution of extended deterrence: S. Korea, U.S., Japan strengthen coalition (Segye Times)

-- Lee Jae-myung's ex-chief of staff found dead at his home (Chosun Ilbo)

-- This winter sees worst climate breakdown with temperature gap between days in Jan. coming to 20 degrees (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon to visit Japan on March 16 for summit talks with Kishida (Hankyoreh)

-- Witness stand that brings back pain of young sex crime victims (Hankook Ilbo)

-- EU version of inflation law about to bring storm to car, battery industries (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Boomerang effect of anti-renovation, anti-market: taxis brought to halt (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon and Kishida to meet for summit in Tokyo next week (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon lures foreign-invested firms as Saudi project kicks off in Ulsan (Korea Herald)

-- Seoul seeks new leap forward with Han River development plans (Korea Times)

