Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 10, 2023
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/06 Sunny 0
Incheon 16/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 22/04 Sunny 0
Cheongju 25/06 Sunny 0
Daejeon 25/05 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 22/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 21/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 25/07 Sunny 0
Gwangju 26/08 Sunny 0
Jeju 22/10 Sunny 0
Daegu 25/07 Sunny 0
Busan 19/10 Sunny 0
(END)
