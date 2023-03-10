Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 10, 2023

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 22/04 Sunny 0

Cheongju 25/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 25/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 22/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 25/07 Sunny 0

Gwangju 26/08 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 25/07 Sunny 0

Busan 19/10 Sunny 0

(END)

