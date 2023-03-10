S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military has identified the remains of another soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, the defense ministry said Friday.

The ministry's excavation team recovered the remains of Pfc. Kim Bong-hak in the border county of Yanggu, 175 kilometers east of Seoul, and confirmed his identity through a DNA analysis based on a sample provided by his younger sibling.

Kim, who is presumed to have served as part of the Army's 5th Division, died at the age of 27 during a weekslong battle in the county that took place from Aug. 18, 1951, according to the ministry.

The military has so far identified the remains of 205 service members killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000.



This photo, provided by the defense ministry on March 10, 2023, shows the recovered remains of Pfc. Kim Bong-hak at the border county of Yanggu, 175 kilometers east of Seoul, on July 19, 2011. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

