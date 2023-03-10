Yoon vows to further strengthen extended deterrence against N.K. threats

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Friday to work with the United States to further strengthen extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

Yoon made the remark during the 77th graduation and commission ceremony of the Naval Academy in Jinhae, 312 kilometers southeast of Seoul, noting that the security situation in Northeast Asia and on the Korean Peninsula is graver than ever, while the global security order is faced with unprecedented challenges.

"He stressed that against any challenge, we must defend the liberal democracy and achieve peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula," the presidential office said.

"More than anything, he said this must be backed up by a strong defense capability, and that only then, can we establish a 'true peace' that maintains national security with our own strength, not a 'fake peace' that relies on the good will of the other party," it added.

Yoon has previously made similar remarks apparently referring to his predecessor Moon Jae-in's push for reconciliation with North Korea.

To counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, Yoon said South Korea will "further strengthen extended deterrence by establishing a nuclear planning and execution regime between South Korea and the United States."

Extended deterrence refers to the U.S.' commitment to mobilizing a full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its allies.

Yoon also said he will build an overwhelming response capability and punishment posture, including through South Korea's "three-axis" military system, which consists of the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR), an operational plan to incapacitate the North Korean leadership in a major conflict; the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform; and the Korea Air and Missile Defense system.

He promised to realize an "alliance in action" by further strengthening South Korea-U.S. military exercises.



President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at a graduation and commission ceremony of the Naval Academy in Jinhae, 312 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 10, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

