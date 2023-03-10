SEOUL, Mar. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.55 3.55

2-M 3.60 3.60

3-M 3.65 3.65

6-M 3.80 3.80

12-M 3.93 3.92



(END)