Lee's deceased former aide said to complain of probe by prosecutors in suicide note
SEONGNAM, South Korea, March 10 (Yonhap) -- A former chief of staff to opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who was found dead Thursday night in an apparent suicide, is said to have left a note complaining about being investigated by prosecutors in connection with Lee's corruption allegations, informed officials said Friday.
The deceased, surnamed Jeon, had served as Lee's chief secretary during his term as the mayor of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, before becoming his first chief of staff after Lee was elected governor of Gyeonggi Province in mid-2018.
Jeon was found dead at his home in Seongnam at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, and police said they have yet to find any sign of foul play in his death.
According to the officials, a six-page suicide note apparently written by Jeon was found on the scene. Jeon reportedly said in the note that he only worked hard but felt wronged after becoming a target of the prosecution's investigation.
Jeon is also known to have mentioned Lee's name but his family has refused to disclose the note, reportedly saying that he was stressed out as his name was mentioned in recent media reports on Lee's corruption allegations.
Indeed, Jeon's name was mentioned during a Jan. 31 court trial on former Gyeonggi Vice Gov. Lee Hwa-young, who is suspected of having received bribes from underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group and being involved in former Ssangbangwool Chairman Kim Seong-tae's foreign currency transfers to North Korea.
A former Ssangbangwool executive said as a witness during the trial at the Suwon District Court that in May 2019, the then Gyeonggi governor's chief of staff visited the mortuary of Kim's mother to offer condolences.
Jeon retired at the end of last year after serving as acting president of Gyeonggi Housing & Urban Development Corp.
Before and after his retirement, Jeon was reportedly questioned by prosecutors in connection with allegations of Lee's third-party bribery surrounding corporate donations to football club Seongnam FC.
The case centers on the allegations that the city government of Seongnam attracted about 13.3 billion won (US$10 million) in donations from four entities to Seongnam FC in return for administrative favors in the mid-2010s, when Lee Jae-myung was serving as the city's mayor.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects tactical guided weapons test apparently targeting S. Korean military airport: state media
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
Navy to reduce seaborne duty requirement to attract new recruits
-
Yoon calls for bold measures to address low birth rate