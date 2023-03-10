Netflix documentary 'In the Name of God' exposes dark side of cult leaders
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The director of Netflix documentary series "In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal" said Friday he tried to focus on realistically exposing what happened in pseudo religions to encourage followers to leave.
The crime documentary series has sparked debates over some religious groups by shedding light on the rise and fall of four Korean cult leaders accused of manipulating and exploiting their followers in grueling ways.
The first three episodes recount how Jeong Myeong-seok, founder of the Christian Gospel Mission, widely known as JMS, has sexually exploited young female followers by claiming to be the Messiah.
JMS sought to block the documentary from airing, but its injunction request was denied and the series was released on March 3.
Cho Sung-hyun, a producer of local broadcaster MBC, said he worked on the project for two years to extensively interview over 200 victims and pore over documents to tell the truth about the cult leaders despite threats from their followers.
"I wanted to raise social awareness about the incidents and religions to bring changes to our society. I think such changes are already happening and am personally pleased," Cho said in a press conference.
In response to criticism over some inflammatory remarks and graphic depiction of sexual assault incidents related to Jeong, Cho said he insisted the disturbing scenes should be included to transparently deliver facts to viewers.
In 2009, Jeong was sentenced to 10 years in jail for rape and was released in 2018. The 77-year-old is now awaiting trials for sexually assaulting several female followers.
"We showed just one-tenth of his ugliness," he said. "I thought it is important to clearly show what really happened so as to encourage more victims to leave."
Cho said he is currently meeting other victims of pseudo religions to follow up on the sensitive subject, but hasn't decided on the platform for the next project.
"There are victims of pseudo religions in my family and my circle of friends. So this is not somebody else's story, but my story," he said.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
Voter turnout for PPP leadership race hits 50 pct
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects tactical guided weapons test apparently targeting S. Korean military airport: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military
-
U.S. intensifying 'every leg of nuclear triad' to ensure deterrence: Gen. Cotton