N. Korea still one of worst countries for human rights, freedom: report
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea was once again labeled one of the worst countries in terms of freedom, a recent report by a U.S.-funded freedom watchdog showed Friday.
In an annual Freedom House report titled "Freedom in the World 2023," the North received a combined freedom score of 3 out of 100 -- zero points for political rights and 3 points for civil liberties.
It ranked only above Turkmenistan at 2 points, and South Sudan and Syria with just 1 point each among 210 countries assessed by the organization.
South Korea scored 83 points in the index -- the same as the United States -- and was categorized as a "free" country.
The North has consistently been ranked in the group of the worst nations for freedom since Freedom House published its first annual report in 1972.
