SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects 'actual war' readiness of artillery unit targeting enemy's airfield: KCNA

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a "fire assault drill" of an artillery unit as he urged the military to bolster simulated drills for an "actual war," Pyongyang's state media said Friday, with South Korea and the United States set to kick off their springtime joint military exercise next week.

Photos released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) also showed Kim's daughter Ju-ae attending the "field guidance."



(3rd LD) N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military

SEOUL -- North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) toward the Yellow Sea on Thursday, Seoul's military said, in the latest show of force ahead of a major South Korea-U.S. military exercise set to begin next week.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the North's western port city of Nampo at 6:20 p.m. It is also looking into the possibility of the North having lobbed multiple SRBMs simultaneously from the same area, it added.



N. Korea unveils stamp designs featuring last month's military parade

SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday unveiled the designs of new stamps to commemorate its military parade held last month, including one featuring a white horse apparently belonging to leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Ju-ae.

The stamp designs uploaded on the website of the North's Stamp Corp. show photos of the North displaying long-range ballistic missiles and its troops marching across Kim Il Sung Plaza during the military parade on Feb. 8. The stamps will be issued March 20.



(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills

SEOUL -- Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned Tuesday the North is ready to take "overwhelming" actions against military activities by the United States and South Korea, as its rivals are staging joint military drills involving American strategic assets.

Kim also said the North will regard any U.S. attempt to intercept a missile that it will fire as a "clear declaration of war" against the reclusive nation, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch

SEOUL -- North Korea's development of a high-thrust engine capable of carrying a rocket has provided a "sure guarantee" for the country to launch various satellites into orbit, according to state media Monday.

Pak Kyong-su, vice director of the National Aerospace Development Administration, made the remarks amid speculation the North is likely to put a military spy satellite into orbit by April.

