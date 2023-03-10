Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

March 6 -- S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills involving U.S. B-52H bomber

7 -- N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills

N.K. leader's first child is son: Seoul's spy agency

S. Korea rejects N. Korea's claim of artillery firing near inter-Korean border

8 -- S. Korea, U.S. pledge to step up efforts to cut off illicit funds to N. Korean weapons program

9 -- N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military

10 -- N. Korean leader inspects 'actual war' readiness of artillery unit targeting enemy's airfield: KCNA

