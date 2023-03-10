KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KT 30,050 DN 600
Kakao 58,100 DN 900
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL22000 DN300
IBK 9,870 DN 130
LG Uplus 10,800 DN 300
PanOcean 6,000 DN 170
Kangwonland 18,810 DN 380
SAMSUNG C&T 109,300 DN 700
NAVER 199,800 DN 2,200
LG Display 14,800 DN 440
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,600 0
SamsungEng 28,750 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 19,370 DN 430
LOTTE CONF 117,200 DN 1,900
LOTTE SHOPPING 83,600 DN 1,600
DONGSUH 19,150 DN 460
Doosan Enerbility 17,890 DN 250
Doosanfc 36,350 UP 50
SK 172,300 DN 2,000
Hanon Systems 8,960 DN 140
KT&G 85,100 DN 800
LOTTE TOUR 12,750 DN 380
SAMSUNG CARD 30,050 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 76,600 UP 1,100
GS E&C 22,050 DN 350
SamsungElec 59,500 DN 600
LS 68,800 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES94900 DN1600
DongwonInd 47,050 DN 1,500
GC Corp 119,700 DN 3,300
NHIS 9,170 UP 50
SLCORP 27,200 DN 900
Yuhan 51,600 DN 700
GS Retail 28,650 DN 450
KPIC 162,300 DN 5,300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,720 DN 120
SKC 103,500 DN 1,300
Ottogi 439,000 DN 5,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 737,000 UP 5,000
GS 40,200 0
