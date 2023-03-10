SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KT 30,050 DN 600

Kakao 58,100 DN 900

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL22000 DN300

IBK 9,870 DN 130

LG Uplus 10,800 DN 300

PanOcean 6,000 DN 170

Kangwonland 18,810 DN 380

SAMSUNG C&T 109,300 DN 700

NAVER 199,800 DN 2,200

LG Display 14,800 DN 440

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,600 0

SamsungEng 28,750 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 19,370 DN 430

LOTTE CONF 117,200 DN 1,900

LOTTE SHOPPING 83,600 DN 1,600

DONGSUH 19,150 DN 460

Doosan Enerbility 17,890 DN 250

Doosanfc 36,350 UP 50

SK 172,300 DN 2,000

Hanon Systems 8,960 DN 140

KT&G 85,100 DN 800

LOTTE TOUR 12,750 DN 380

SAMSUNG CARD 30,050 DN 50

DB INSURANCE 76,600 UP 1,100

GS E&C 22,050 DN 350

SamsungElec 59,500 DN 600

LS 68,800 DN 1,300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES94900 DN1600

DongwonInd 47,050 DN 1,500

GC Corp 119,700 DN 3,300

NHIS 9,170 UP 50

SLCORP 27,200 DN 900

Yuhan 51,600 DN 700

GS Retail 28,650 DN 450

KPIC 162,300 DN 5,300

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,720 DN 120

SKC 103,500 DN 1,300

Ottogi 439,000 DN 5,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 737,000 UP 5,000

GS 40,200 0

(MORE)