KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
FOOSUNG 12,370 DN 260
LIG Nex1 70,200 DN 2,500
Fila Holdings 39,100 UP 50
POONGSAN 38,150 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,100 UP 300
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,250 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 49,700 DN 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,655 DN 160
SK Innovation 173,500 UP 8,600
Hansae 17,240 DN 460
CJ CheilJedang 314,000 DN 6,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,400 DN 700
Hyosung 65,400 DN 1,100
GCH Corp 15,530 DN 470
LotteChilsung 162,700 DN 2,400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
POSCO Holdings 320,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE 29,650 DN 450
HyundaiMtr 175,000 DN 1,300
AmoreG 37,600 DN 1,550
COSMAX 80,400 DN 1,700
HANATOUR SERVICE 60,900 DN 2,400
Youngone Corp 47,300 DN 150
CSWIND 73,000 DN 1,300
GKL 19,110 DN 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY367 00 DN350
KOLON IND 42,000 DN 1,650
KOLMAR KOREA 39,350 DN 1,250
CHONGKUNDANG 79,600 DN 1,700
DoubleUGames 43,000 DN 1,850
HanmiPharm 256,000 DN 13,500
HL MANDO 47,650 DN 900
PIAM 33,950 DN 1,300
SD Biosensor 21,300 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 776,000 UP 5,000
Meritz Financial 43,500 UP 350
HANJINKAL 45,000 DN 2,200
BNK Financial Group 6,500 DN 130
emart 116,400 UP 900
JB Financial Group 9,650 DN 10
