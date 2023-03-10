KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KEPCO E&C 71,300 DN 1,400
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,700 DN 3,700
LGELECTRONICS 115,700 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 35,800 DN 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,650 DN 1,050
HDC-OP 11,360 DN 690
HYOSUNG TNC 421,500 DN 11,500
HYBE 183,700 UP 7,200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,000 DN 800
HyundaiEng&Const 36,350 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 418,000 DN 10,500
SKCHEM 78,000 DN 900
HANILCMT 11,210 DN 380
BGF Retail 180,200 DN 1,700
Doosan Bobcat 39,550 DN 1,050
SKBS 69,900 DN 2,400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,040 DN 420
WooriFinancialGroup 11,300 DN 280
Netmarble 55,900 DN 1,800
KRAFTON 161,900 DN 4,100
KakaoBank 23,950 DN 750
SKBP 62,400 DN 500
KCC 236,500 DN 4,000
HD HYUNDAI 56,500 DN 900
ORION 125,400 DN 800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,300 DN 800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,140 DN 270
COWAY 50,400 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 13,420 DN 350
ZINUS 30,250 UP 400
Hanchem 198,700 DN 2,800
DWS 39,700 UP 300
KEPCO 17,630 UP 40
SamsungSecu 31,300 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 8,730 DN 230
SKTelecom 46,600 DN 900
HyundaiElev 26,450 DN 700
ShinpoongPharm 18,870 DN 550
Handsome 25,600 DN 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 62,600 DN 1,700
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
Voter turnout for PPP leadership race hits 50 pct
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects tactical guided weapons test apparently targeting S. Korean military airport: state media
(LEAD) N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military
-
U.S. intensifying 'every leg of nuclear triad' to ensure deterrence: Gen. Cotton
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation