KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Daesang 19,730 DN 370
SKNetworks 4,385 DN 15
ORION Holdings 15,450 DN 210
POSCO CHEMICAL 247,000 DN 5,000
TaekwangInd 741,000 DN 14,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,550 DN 20
Daewoong 16,200 DN 560
KAL 23,100 DN 450
Hanmi Science 35,600 DN 2,400
HtlShilla 75,800 DN 1,100
SamsungElecMech 148,500 DN 4,200
MERITZ SECU 6,830 DN 60
LX INT 30,000 DN 700
DongkukStlMill 12,960 DN 230
TaihanElecWire 1,452 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 35,100 UP 400
CJ 93,000 DN 1,200
Youngpoong 585,000 DN 19,000
Hanwha 25,250 DN 350
DB HiTek 46,550 DN 3,650
KumhoPetrochem 151,200 DN 7,200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,900 DN 2,900
HMM 20,650 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 55,900 DN 800
HANWHA AEROSPACE 95,600 DN 1,600
Mobis 216,500 DN 3,500
LG Innotek 265,500 DN 7,000
S-1 53,400 DN 1,300
Shinsegae 207,500 0
SGBC 56,200 UP 1,700
Boryung 8,980 UP 110
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,600 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,250 DN 450
Nongshim 348,000 DN 3,000
LG Corp. 85,900 UP 5,300
AMOREPACIFIC 127,400 DN 6,300
HITEJINRO 22,650 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 79,300 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 107,700 UP 500
DL 55,300 DN 400
(END)
