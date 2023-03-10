(WBC) Czech Republic stages late comeback over China for 1st-ever win
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Martin Muzik smacked a go-ahead three-run homer in the decisive ninth inning, as the Czech Republic rallied past China 8-5 for its first-ever win of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) on Friday.
The Czechs, a team made up mostly of amateurs, had blown a 3-0 lead and trailed 5-4 entering the top of the ninth. But after a walk and a double put two men aboard, Muzik turned on the first pitch from China-born Korean reliever Ju Kwon for a towering three-run bomb.
Two batters later, Filip Smola's single made it an 8-5 game for the Czech Republic. Reliever Marek Minarik pitched the final 2 2/3 innings in the victory.
Every team in Pool B has now played. On Thursday, South Korea lost to Australia 8-7, and Japan defeated China 8-1.
South Korea will play Friday's nightcap against Japan at Tokyo Dome.
The Czech Republic scored twice in the first inning, off a fielding error and a sacrifice fly. Then Matej Mensik belted a solo home run in the top of the third for a 3-0 Czech lead.
China was held hitless by Czech starter Daniel Padysak through the first four innings and got on the board against the new pitcher, Martin Schneider, who walked the bases loaded and gave up a fielder's choice groundout to Luo Jinjun.
The Czechs regained their three-run cushion thanks to Filip Smola's bloop single to shallow left.
But China scored four times in the bottom seventh to take a 5-4 lead. First, Cao Jie's sacrifice fly brought China within two. Then Luo's RBI single cut the deficit to 4-3.
Pei Liang tied the game with a single, and Yang Jin's infield single, a comebacker deflected off pitcher Marek Minarik's glove, put China up by one run with six outs to go.
But the Chinese bullpen couldn't make the slim advantage stand, with Muzik and Smola coming through with big hits.
The Czechs will next face Japan at 7 p.m. Saturday, while China will play Australia at noon Saturday, both at the dome.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
Voter turnout for PPP leadership race hits 50 pct
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects tactical guided weapons test apparently targeting S. Korean military airport: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military
-
U.S. intensifying 'every leg of nuclear triad' to ensure deterrence: Gen. Cotton
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation