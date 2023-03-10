(WBC) Japan manager putting 'all my effort' into beating S. Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama said Friday he is not taking South Korea lightly, despite his team's favorite status ahead of their rivalry showdown at the World Baseball Classic (WBC).
"Every time we faced Korea, it was always a tough competition," Kuriyama said at a pregame press conference at Tokyo Dome. "It's most likely a battle of mental strength. All I can say is I am putting all my effort into tonight's game. It's going to be a 50-50 game."
Japan, world No. 1 and favorite to win Pool B, is in the driver's seat after beating China 8-1 Thursday. South Korea, on the other hand, is reeling from an 8-7 loss to Australia on Thursday, and every remaining game is a must-win contest.
Kuriyama said Japan hasn't accomplished anything yet and his team is in the same situation as South Korea.
"We are not thinking about the future," he said. "We only concentrate on today's game, 100 percent."
Kuriyama attended some Korea Baseball Organization games last year on a scouting trip and said, "I learned a lot."
"It's difficult to explain what their strengths are," Kuriyama said of his opponent. "They combine major league style and Korean baseball style of play. All I can say is I will put all our effort into trying to get early momentum."
Asked about Friday's starter, five-time major league All-Star Yu Darvish, Kuriyama said a player of Darvish's stature needs no extra motivation or pep talk.
"He's one of the best pitchers in the world. All I can say is I have trust in him," the skipper said. "He has experience pitching against Korea. I believe he is feeling a lot of pressure. All the Japanese fans expect him to pitch well in Tokyo. And I trust him."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
Voter turnout for PPP leadership race hits 50 pct
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects tactical guided weapons test apparently targeting S. Korean military airport: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military
-
U.S. intensifying 'every leg of nuclear triad' to ensure deterrence: Gen. Cotton
-
(WBC) S. Korea turns to seasoned veteran in do-or-die game vs. Japan