(WBC) Japanese fan brings imperial flag to game vs. S. Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, March 10 (Yonhap) -- A Japanese fan brought his country's imperial-era flag during a baseball game between the two countries in Tokyo on Friday.
The Rising Sun Flag was seen in the upper deck in the left field at Tokyo Dome prior to a Pool B game of the World Baseball Classic between South Korea and Japan.
Koreans regard the flag as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, because it was hoisted during Japan's invasion of Asian countries starting in the late 19th century. They also say the Rising Sun Flag is to Asian nations what the Nazi's swastika is to Europeans.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
Voter turnout for PPP leadership race hits 50 pct
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects tactical guided weapons test apparently targeting S. Korean military airport: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military
-
(WBC) S. Korea turns to seasoned veteran in do-or-die game vs. Japan
-
U.S. intensifying 'every leg of nuclear triad' to ensure deterrence: Gen. Cotton
-
Live bullet found at Korean Air plane about to take off; passengers evacuated