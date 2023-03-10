(WBC) S. Korean bullpen lit up again, with little hope for turnaround
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, March 10 (Yonhap) -- For the second straight day at the ongoing World Baseball Classic (WBC), South Korea's bullpen let a tight game get out of hand.
Points could be pointed at many different directions after South Korea dropped its second consecutive game Friday night at Tokyo Dome, but the team's subpar relief pitching has caused the biggest headache this week.
South Korea only trailed Japan 4-3 through four innings, and it was still 6-4 heading into the bottom sixth.
Things spun out of control quickly there, with a five-run Japanese explosion against four South Korean relievers.
Jeong Cheol-won gave up a leadoff triple to Takumu Nakano and handed the reins to left-hander Kim Yun-sik.
Kim walked and then hit a batter to load the bases, and walked another man to push a run across. Just like that, his day was done. He faced a minimum three batters and put all of them on base.
Kim Won-jung relieved him in an impossible situation: facing Shohei Ohtani, the 2021 American League MVP, with the bases loaded and nobody out.
Ohtani greeted him with an RBI single, and the next two batters went sacrifice fly-single to give Japan a 10-4 cushion.
Another reliever, Jung Woo-young, gave up an RBI hit to Kazuma Okamoto.
The first five Japanese hitters in the starting lineup were left-handed, but after left-handed starter Kim Kwang-hyun, three right-handers followed.
Kim Yun-sik was the first southpaw out of the pen, and he didn't even record an out.
Manager Lee Kang-chul summoned two more righties after that. Conspicuous by their absence during the messy turn of events were two young left-handers, Koo Chang-mo and Lee Eui-lee.
The two supposed starters didn't come out until the game was well out of reach, with Japan leading 11-4 through six innings.
Koo was charged with two earned runs in 1/3 of an inning, and it was Lee who let in runners that he inherited from Koo.
Lee walked three of the four batters he faced.
The manager's curious decision not to call on these lefties appears to indicate his lack of trust in those options.
Veteran left-hander Yang Hyeon-jong wasn't considered Friday after surrendering a three-run shot versus Australia the previous night. It didn't help that closer Go Woo-suk was not available for the second straight day due to neck stiffness.
The state of the bullpen was so dire that a right-handed starting option, Park Se-woong, came on in the seventh to clean up some mess.
All told, nine pitchers after Kim Kwang-hyun gave up nine runs on 10 hits and six walks.
This was after the relievers were roughed up for six runs in 4 2/3 innings in an 8-7 loss to Australia on Thursday. South Korea led that game 4-2 at one point.
Most relievers have been struggling to find the strike zone with any consistency, and it doesn't seem likely they will suddenly find their groove over the next two games.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
Voter turnout for PPP leadership race hits 50 pct
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects tactical guided weapons test apparently targeting S. Korean military airport: state media
-
(WBC) S. Korea turns to seasoned veteran in do-or-die game vs. Japan
-
Live bullet found at Korean Air plane about to take off; passengers evacuated
-
U.S. intensifying 'every leg of nuclear triad' to ensure deterrence: Gen. Cotton
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military