(WBC) S. Korean players picture of dejection after embarrassing loss

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, March 11 (Yonhap) -- One by one, South Korean players filed out of Tokyo Dome, the site of a humiliating 13-4 loss to Japan at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) Friday night.

South Korea had opened the tournament with an 8-7 defeat to Australia on Thursday. Now with two losses and two games to go, South Korea must win the next two and pray for help from other teams just to have a chance to reach the quarterfinals out of Pool B.

It is not impossible but unlikely at this point.



South Korean players bow to fans after a 13-4 loss to Japan in a Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea saw a 3-0 lead painfully turn into a 13-4 loss, with its 10 pitchers getting knocked around all evening long.

Players left without speaking to reporters, their heads hung low in disappointment.

Tommy Edman, half-Korean second baseman, called Japan "a very talented team" that gave his team all it could handle.

But Edman was still hopeful South Korea could beat the Czech Republic and China in the next two games.

"Just got to win the next couple of games, and hopefully, we can get into the next round," said Edman, after going 0-for-4 and making a throwing error.

South Korea will have an off day Saturday to regroup and play the Czechs at noon Sunday, back at the dome.



South Korean players react to their 13-4 loss to Japan in a Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

