Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 11, 2023

SEOUL, Mar. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/09 Sunny 20

Incheon 16/09 Sunny 20

Suwon 22/07 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 25/09 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/08 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 22/03 Sunny 20

Gangneung 23/12 Sunny 20

Jeonju 25/10 Sunny 20

Gwangju 27/09 Sunny 20

Jeju 21/11 Sunny 20

Daegu 26/08 Cloudy 20

Busan 20/12 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!