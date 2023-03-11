Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 11, 2023
SEOUL, Mar. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/09 Sunny 20
Incheon 16/09 Sunny 20
Suwon 22/07 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 25/09 Sunny 20
Daejeon 25/08 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 22/03 Sunny 20
Gangneung 23/12 Sunny 20
Jeonju 25/10 Sunny 20
Gwangju 27/09 Sunny 20
Jeju 21/11 Sunny 20
Daegu 26/08 Cloudy 20
Busan 20/12 Cloudy 20
(END)
